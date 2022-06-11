The four-member delegation from St.Lucia wraps up their visit

·1 min read
Home
Local News
The four-member delegation from St.Lucia wraps up their visit
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Members of a four-member delegation from St. Lucia are today wrapping up their visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The delegation arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit to discuss issues relating to the Cannabis Industry.

Addressing a media briefing this morning, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said St. Vincent and the Grenadines  will be providing guidance to St. Lucia, on issues relating to the Cannabis Industry.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/CAESAR-CANNABIS.mp3