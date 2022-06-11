The four-member delegation from St.Lucia wraps up their visit

Members of a four-member delegation from St. Lucia are today wrapping up their visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The delegation arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit to discuss issues relating to the Cannabis Industry.

Addressing a media briefing this morning, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be providing guidance to St. Lucia, on issues relating to the Cannabis Industry.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/CAESAR-CANNABIS.mp3