The Game Makes Comment On Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Bikini Photos

The Game found a new way to get Eminem’s attention.

It looks like the former G-Unit rapper intends to keep pushing Eminem in their ongoing beef. In his latest move, which will probably elicit a strong response from the “Rap God” rapper, The Game seemingly went after his daughter Hailie Jade.

The Game took what looked like an innocent post from boxer Peter Quillin who shared photos of the Detroit native’s daughter on Facebook yesterday, August 10, and used it as an opportunity to try and get Em’s attention. The photos were meant to be part of a reflective post in which the boxer compared Jade’s then and now photos.

“Eminem’s daughter Hailie, then and now.. p.s. she is 26,” he posted.

Even though his comment seemed simple enough, knowing the bad blood between them, it can be safely assumed that he’s trying to rile up Eminem. The “My Life” rapper jumped into the comment section to ask, “Can she rap?” His response drew thousands of likes and comments from fans.

Many other fans took to the comment section to warn the Game about what he was getting himself into. Many referenced Machine Gun Kelly, who was probably the last rapper to elicit a response that many agree was brutal.

The Game Facebook

The Game looks like he’s resorted to these types of tactics to get a response out of Em. It’s also been alleged that he has a track off of his upcoming album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, in which he also uses Hailie Jade’s name. That track is called “The Black Slim Shady” and is expected this Friday, August 11.

One music lyrics site has the line, “Got Hailie in black panties, legs open that ho fine/Em a pro at takin’ a knee, d**k s***in’ his whole life.” That site is Rap Genius, and The Game has since refuted the lyrics during an Instagram Live.

“Them n***as put some lyrics up talking about they was my lyrics, the f***ing ‘Black Slim Shady’ lyrics, bruh They ain’t my lyrics, I didn’t write that garbage sh*t. Better know better than that,” he said at one point.

Even if that isn’t the exact lyrics, many anticipate that he will go after Eminem hard as he’s been a little obsessed with the rapper since the beginning of the year. That started when he said he was a better rapper than Eminem as he tried calling Slim Shady out to a Verzuz battle.

While he admitted that he believed the “Lose Yourself” rapper is a great emcee, he also called him out and added that he wanted to challenge any rapper who felt they were better than him.

“When y’all say Eminem is better and all that, I see it, I see it. I feel you. And you know what? If you feel like Eminem is better than me, that’s your opinion. But it’s a lot of people that feel like I’m better than Eminem, and that’s they opinion,” he added a few days later.

In May, he again tried to draw Eminem out when he said that the rapper’s music isn’t played in nightclubs or the streets. Again he said the “The Monster” rapper was skilled, but no matter what anyone thinks, The Game is the best.