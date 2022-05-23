The Golden State Warriors defeats Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors fought back from 19 points down to beat Dallas Mavericks 126-117 and go 2-0 up in the Western Conference play-off final in California.

Stephen Curry top scored for Golden State Warriors with 32 points, while six Golden State players finished in double figures.

Luka Doncic posted a game-high 42 points for Dallas Mavericks who led by 19 points at one point during the first half, and were 72-58 up at half time.

Dallas Mavericks made 15 of 21 three pointers in the first half but only six in the second half.

Golden States Warriors who outscored Dallas Mavericks 19-6 at the end of the third quarter, closed the gap to two points before taking the lead at the start of the fourth quarter, and went on to take victory in a game in which Kevon Looney scored a career-high 21 points.

Dallas Mavericks went 2-0 down to Phoenix Suns in the last round of the play-offs before winning the best-of-seven series 4-3, and coach, Jason Kidd hopes that his team can learn the lessons from their latest defeat to launch another comeback.

Game three of the best-of-seven series is tomorrow night in Dallas.

In the Eastern Conference finals, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are tied at 1-1, and play the third match of their series tonight.