The Government allocates 10 million dollars to the Digital Transformation Project – NBC SVG

Some 10-million dollars will be allocated by the Government for a Digital Transformation Project here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves as he discussed several aspects that will be included in the Budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

Minister Gonsalves also spoke about plans to develop a Multi-Purpose ID for nationals.

The Minister will present the National Budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year on Monday January 3rd.