The Government and KCCU partner to assist fisherfolk

Fisherfolk in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are said to be very enthusiastic about the Fleet Expansion Program.

The Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union is partnering with the Government to provide affordable loans for fisherfolk to purchase fishing boats, under the program.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar said he is pleased with the response of Fisherfolk to the Fleet Expansion program, which he said has been over-subscribed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his address, spoke about the growth of the Fishing Industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, over the years.

Fisherman’s Day celebrations were held with the theme “Our Livelihood, Our Industry – Let us protect it through the Blue Economy”.

