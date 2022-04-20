The Government assures farmers that the cost of fertilizer will continue to be subsidized

Farmers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been assured that the Government will continue to subsidize the cost of Fertilizer to shield them from the rising global prices

The commitment was given by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on Radio on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said a shipment of the fertilizer is expected to arrive here soon.

