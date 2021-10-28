The Government continues to focus on job creation

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is continuing to focus on the creation of more sustainable jobs across the country, despite the challenges presented by Covid 19 and the volcanic eruption.

He gave the assurance, as he presented an address to mark this country’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves said jobs are being made available in the areas of Agriculture, Fisheries, Tourism, the Medicinal Cannabis Industry and Technology among other sectors.

Prime Minister Gonsalves again appealed to Vincentians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to return the country’s economy to some semblance of normalcy.