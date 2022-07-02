The Government continues to make steady progress in securing funding for the proposed Acute Referral Hospital

Steady progress is being made by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in securing funding for the proposed Acute Referral Hospital, which is to be constructed at Arnos Vale.

That’s the word from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who said the Health Facility will the centre-piece of a wider Health Resilience Project.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this week, the Prime Minister said the estimated cost of the entire project is 100-million US-dollars, with the Acute Referral Hospital costing about 82-million

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/PM-HEALTH-PROJECT.mp3

The Prime Minister said work on the Acute Referral Hospital should get underway by the first quarter of next year.