The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The construction of a Cultural Centre in Kingstown remains an area of high priority for the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme .

The Prime Minister said the Centre will be constructed at the current location of the Kingstown Port, once the Port Modernisation Project is complete.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/CULTURAL-CENTRE.mp3