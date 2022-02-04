The Government has renovated over 150 houses since the explosive eruption of La Soufriere – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said work is continuing to renovate homes across the country which were damaged during the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano last year.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program yesterday, the Prime Minister said the Government has already repaired close to 150 houses in North Windward, and about 47 in North Leeward.

The Prime Minister said additional houses will be constructed in collaboration with the Mustique Company.

