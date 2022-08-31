The Government is seeking to tighten the regulations for Micro Finance Institutions operating here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This will be done with the passage of the Money Services Business Amendment Bill, which was tabled by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves.

The Minister says the amendment will better govern the operations of Courts; Fast Cash; Quick Cash; Advanced Cash and Cashwiz.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TIGHTER-REGULATION.mp3

The Minister also spoke about recommendations made by an International Agency

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TIGHTER-REGULATION-1.mp3