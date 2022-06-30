The Government of SVG is receiving support from local private sector to enhance food security

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is receiving support from the local private sector in its efforts to enhance food security.

This follows the recent launch of a Farmers Market at Barefoot Yacht Charters Restaurant.

Addressing the launch, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar explained how the initiative was conceived.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/BAREFOOT-CAESAR.mp3

Minister Caesar confirmed that the initiative will help to support the Government’s efforts to enhance food security.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/BAREFOOT-CAESAR-1.mp3