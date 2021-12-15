The Government projects an uptick in economic activity – NBC SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is projecting that despite the challenges, there will be a strong uptick in real economic activity next year.

This is according to Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves as he presented the 2022 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure in Parliament on Monday.

He said the Government registered a 4.7 percent increase in Current Revenue over the amount budgeted in 2021.

The Finance Minister also said that Tax Revenue is expected to increase by 5.3 percent.

Members of Parliament on Monday, approved the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2022 fiscal year, amounting to one-billion, 329-million, 340-thousand, 860 dollars.