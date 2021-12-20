The Government remains committed to providing University Level Education to Vincentian students – NBC SVG

Vincentian students have been assured that the Government remains committed to helping them to secure a University Education.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he addressed a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Education this morning.

The ceremony was held to present 500-dollar awards to students who performed well in the 2021 External Examinations.

The Prime Minister urged students to ensure that they have the necessary qualifications for direct entry into university.

The Prime Minister outlined the various levels of assistance and support given to students to help them secure a university education, and he advised the students to grasp the opportunities that are available now.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Curtis King said he is pleased with the performance of the nation’s students, despite the challenges faced over the past two years.

Minister King said the students were able to successfully navigate the challenges and excel academically.