The government will be moving to build homes for persons in need in the community of Chester Cottage.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that he has already made a request to the Chief Surveyor in relation to certain parcels of land.

He also noted that they have been also looking for lands for the resettlement of residents of the Pole Yard area.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/HOUSING.mp3