The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians have been assured that the Government will be working steadfastly this year to address the deficiency in hotel room stock in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The assurance came from Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, as he discussed the issue on radio last Sunday.

Minister Gonsalves said this country will see a number of hotels under construction, over the next few years.