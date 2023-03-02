The Government to build a multipurpose facility at Belle Vue

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be moving to establish a major multi-purpose facility at Belle Vue on the windward side of the country.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’S Face to Face programme this morning.

The Prime Minister said the Government will construct a cultural, artistic, educational, sporting and production hub.

The Prime Minister said funding has already been approved for the project.

