The Government to compensate Fisherfolk from Rose Place – NBC SVG

Minister of Urban Development, Julian Francis said the Government will be compensating Fisherfolk from Rose Place as work continues on the Kingstown Port Modernization Project.

He made the disclosure, as he responded to a question during last week’s sitting of Parliament, from Parliamentary Representative for West Kingstown, Daniel Cummings.

Minister Francis said the Government will continue the relocation of persons who live and work at Rose Place, to make way for the Modern Port Facility to be constructed in that community.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/COMPENSATION1.mp3

Minister Francis said as the Port Modernization Project continues, training will also be offered to Fisher Folk from Rose Place.

He said continuous consultations are being held with the Fisherfolk from the area, to ensure the success of the Project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/COMPENSATION2.mp3