The Government to continue paying rent for the displaced families of last year’s volcanic eruption – NBC SVG

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel says the Government will be taking over the full responsibility of paying rent for persons who were displaced by last year’s explosive volcanic eruption.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this week, the Acting Prime Minister said when the eruption occurred some displaced families had to be moved to private homes and the Red Cross and the Ministry of Social Development were paying the rent for these families.

However, he said the Red Cross would be unable to continue to assist with these payments after the end of this month.

The Acting Prime Minister Daniel said the Ministry of Social Development will continue the payment of rent for displaced persons, from the end of March.

