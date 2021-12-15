The Government to regulate Street Vending in Kingstown – NBC SVG

Major efforts will be made by the Government to regulate Street Vending in capital city, Kingstown.

Minister responsible for Local Government, Julian Francis said in Parliament on Monday that monies have been allocated in the Budget to clean up the city.

Minister Francis also provided an update on the buildings that have been renovated to relocate the vendors.

Minister responsible for Local Government, Julian Francis, contributing to debate on the 2022 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure in Parliament on Monday.