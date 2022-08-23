The Government will be ensuring that proper occupational health and safety practices are enforced in the workplace

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be paying close attention to Occupational Health and Safety in the workplace.

This is according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves.

He says with the vast number of construction work being undertaken here, it is important that the quality of work conditions is improved for workers.

The Minister says he is pleased that some contractors are already providing a safe work environment for employees.

