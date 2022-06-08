The Graduate’s Calypso Tent kicks off the calypso season tonight

The Graduate’s Calypso Tent is promising a night of quality performances tonight at Russell’s Auditorium as they kick off the calypso season for 2022.

Tent leader for the Graduates Kinsley “Hero” Roberts says persons can expect calypsoes touching on various topics at tonight’s event

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/HERO-CALYPSO.mp3

Mr. Roberts is encouraging persons to remain safe during the carnival season and he is also inviting person to support the Graduates Calypso Tent this evening at the Russell’s Auditorium.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/GRADUATE-INVITATION.mp3