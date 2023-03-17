The Guyana Harpy Eagles leads over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force

The Guyana Harpy Eagles held a 260-run lead over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force after yesterday’s second day of their third-round match of the Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship at the Brian Lara Stadium in South Trinidad.

The Red Force started the day on 7 without loss as they replied to Guyana Harpy Eagles 1st Innings total of 324.

Just before the tea interval, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were dismissed for 160 and at the close of play, Guyana Harpy Eagles were 96-3 in their 2nd Innings.

The scores: Guyana Harpy Eagles 324 and 96-3, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 160.