The Health Promotion Unit in the Ministry of Health to hold a informative session on Hand Food and Mouth Disease tonight

The Health Promotion Unit in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment will host a discussion tonight, focusing on various issues relating to Hand Food and Mouth Disease.

The discussion will be held via Zoom, and will examine the effects of the disease, who it affects, how to prevent the disease, and what to do if your child contracts it.

The session will be hosted by Pediatrician, Dr. Akousa Horne-Cupid.

The discussion will be held from 6 to 7pm