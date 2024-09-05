The Immigration of skilled CARICOM nationals present the possibility for multi sector expansions

There is an exponential expansion in several sectors in CARICOM member states which will in turn lead to a need for investment in land, labor and capital.

So says Minister of Labor Saboto Caesar.

The Labor Minister made the assertion while supporting the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) (Amendment) Act which was passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

Following the passage of this Act, four new categories of workers will be allowed free movement in St Vincent and the Grenadines and the region for work.

The categories are: artisans, domestic and agricultural workers and security guards, provided that they are holders of CARICOM skills certificates.

The Minister feels that while there is a view that if people migrate to work, they would do so permanently, he does not think this would happen.

