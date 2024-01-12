The Inaugural Cane End Netball Championship to open this Sunday

The Inaugural Cane End Netball Championship will open at the Glenside Recreational Facility in Marriaqua at 4.00 p. m on Sunday.

The Opening Ceremony will hear addresses from Government and Netball Officials.

Two competitive matches will be played following the Opening Ceremony.

At 5.00 p. m, Glenside Ball Blazers will meet Conquerors, and at 6.00 p. m, Vultures will oppose Star Girls.

At 7.00 p. m, there will be a Men’s Fast 5 Friendly match.

Later in the evening, the will be two Futsal Football matches between Down Street and Greggs at 8.00 p. m, and Young Boyz and Carrierre at 8.30 p. m.

Photo Credits: