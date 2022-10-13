The increase in houses said to be a challenge impacting the road network

The increase in the number of houses being constructed across the country has been identified as one of the challenges impacting the road network.

The point was made by Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel as he highlighted some of the factors which have contributed to damage to the nation’s roads.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, Minister Daniel noted that construction of houses has resulted in come challenges.

Minister Daniel said three teams have been organised to carry out assessments of the cost of work to be done on the nation’s roads.

This is expected to be done within the next two weeks.