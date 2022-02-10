The Kingstown Port Modernisation Project employed over 200 persons – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says over 200 persons were able to gain employment, from the construction of houses for residents of Rose Place who have been relocated to facilitate the Kingstown Port Modernisation Project.

Speaking on NBC s Face to Face programme, the Prime Minister said 210 persons benefitted from direct and indirect employment, as a result of the construction of the houses.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/PORT-PROJECT.mp3

The Prime Minister outlined the process leading up to the re-settlement of the residents.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/PORT-PROJECT-1.mp3