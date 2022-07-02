The Kingstown Port Modernization Project has officially been launched

Several local and regional officials gathered today, for the official launch of the second largest infrastructural project to be implemented here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Kingstown Port Modernization Project was launched this morning, in the vicinity of the road adjacent to the Agricultural Input Warehouse on Lower Bay Street.

Delivering the feature address at the event, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves emphasized the importance of having a modern and efficient Port to enhance national development.

The Prime Minister said the Modern Port will enhance the competitiveness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this modern era.

Acting Project Manager for the Port Modernisation Project Lenski Douglas said the construction of the modern Port is intended to improve the physical infrastructure and working environment at the port as a vehicle to deliver economic growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Douglas made the point as he provided an overview of the project during this morning’s official project launch.

He noted that they were many challenges which had had be addressed before today’s launch.

Mr. Douglas said the Port Modernization Project will have the capability for future expansion, noting that it would also facilitate the re-development of the community of Rose Place.

The Port Modernization Project is the largest project to be undertaken by the Caribbean Development Bank CDB in its 52 years of operation across its nineteen borrowing member countries.

That is according to Vice President of Operations of the CDB Isaac Solomon while speaking at the launch of the project this morning.

Mr. Solomon said The Caribbean Development Bank CDB is pleased to support the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with such a pioneering initiative as the Port Modernization Project.

He said this project is just one example of the strong working partnership between the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the CDB.

