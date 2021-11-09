The local Agricultural Sector to undertake transformation

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar says several measures will be taken to transform the Agricultural Sector here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Caesar says they are seeking to partner with Regional Governments to implement the Windward Island Food Production Corridor

He says as part of this thrust, the first area to be looked at is the consolidation of the Livestock Sector.

Minister Caesar says persons involved in the Fisheries Sector will also benefit from this initiative.