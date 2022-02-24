The MAB project has been launched – NBC SVG

Residents from 13 communities in the Buccament area are expected play an active role in a major project, which was launched here on Monday.

The project, which will lead to the establishment of a Biosphere Reserve, encompasses communities from Rillan Hill to Buccament Bay, including Vermont.

The Holistic Management and Sustainable Development of the Buccament Valley Biosphere Reserve Project was launched under the UNESCO Man-and-the-Biosphere or MAB programme.

The MAB programme is an inter-governmental scientific programme that aims to establish a scientific basis for enhancing the relationship between people and their environment.

Delivering remarks at Monday’s launch, the Secretary-General for the SVG National Commission of UNESCO, Janeil Henry-Rose, provided an over-view of the programme.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/JANEIL-PROJECT.mp3

Meanwhile, Casmus McLeod, the local Focal Point for UNESCO on MAB issues, provided an overview of the Buccament Valley watershed.

Mr. McLeod said the project would help residents to recognise the importance of the Buccament Valley.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/CASMUS-PROJECT.mp3

Three meetings will be held, beginning next week to further sensitise residents about the project.