The Meeting of House of Assembly now postponed – NBC SVG

The Meeting of the House of Assembly, scheduled for Monday February 28th has been postponed to a later date.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio that after consultation with the Speaker of the House of Assembly, it was agreed to hold the next session of Parliament on Thursday March 17th at 10am.

The Prime Minister said this is to facilitate his travel arrangements to participate in the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting to be held in Belize on March 1st.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/PARLIAMENT-POSTPONED.mp3