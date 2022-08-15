The Meli-sizwe Brothers Gold Mind Intensive SVG 2022 continues in Union Island

Activities being hosted this month by the Canadian-based Vincentian musical trio, The Meli-sizwe Brothers– Mark, Seth and Zacary, are continuing this weekend in Union Island.

The month-long program dubbed The Meli-siz we Brothers Gold Mind Intensive St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2022, is aimed at inspiring and equipping the nation’s young people to go after their dreams.

Mark James, the Father of the Brothers, says the events planned for Union Island include a Marine Tour, a 5K run, a Youth Symposium and a mini concert.

Mr. James said the Youth Symposium is intended to share information with young persons in Union Island.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/YOUTH-SYMPOSIUM.mp3