The Melisizwe Brothers continues to prepare for their program of activities

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the program of activities to be hosted by the Canadian-based Vincentian musical trio, the Melisizwe Brothers – Mark, Seth and Zacary.

Their Father, Mark James said the month-long program dubbed The Melisizwe Brothers Gold Mind intensive St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2022 is aimed at inspiring and equipping the nation’s young people to go after their dreams.

The program of activities will kick off this Saturday August 6th and Mr. James is encouraging the Vincentian public to support the activities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PRESSURED1.mp3

Mr. James said they intend to implement other programs that can assist with the further development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PRESSURED2.mp3

The Melisizwe Brothers – Mark, Seth and Zacary have already acquired quite an impressive list of accomplishments.