The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre launches a Beauty Therapy Training program for patients

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre today kicked off a Beauty Therapy Training program for patients at the institution as part of a program to re-integrate Mental Health into Primary Health Care Services.

Senior Nursing Officer at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Dr. Elizabeth Medford says the program which runs for one month is the first of its kind in the country.

Dr. Medford also outlined some of the topics which will be covered as part of the Beauty Therapy Training program.

