The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre partners with Health Education England to enhance Mental Health delivery locally

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre said it has partnered with Health Education England to further enhance the delivery of Mental Health Care in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other developmental programs.

That’s according to Senior Nursing Officer at the Centre, Dr. Elizabeth Medford, who said this is another component of the move to re-integrate Mental Health into the Primary Health Care system.

Dr. Medford said the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre is implementing a range of programs locally in collaboration with Health Education England.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MILESTONE1.mp3

Meanwhile Dr. Claire Carstairs from Health Education England said this is the first time a program of this nature is being held outside of England.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MILESTONE2.mp3