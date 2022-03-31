The Methodist community donates to the Ministry of Agriculture – NBC SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture has received a quantity of Supplies from the Methodist community, to assist Farmers who were displaced by the La Soufriere volcanic eruption.

Superintendent Minister of the Kingstown Chateaubelair Circuit, Reverend Philbert Delaney presented the supplies to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens-Mc Millan.

Permanent Secretary Nerissa Gittens-McMillan expressed thanks for the assistance provided to the Farmers.

