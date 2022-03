The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar says his Ministry is exploring the possibility of hosting Fisherman’s Day this year.

The Minister was speaking at a ceremony, where Fish Pots were donated to some Fisherfolk with assistance from the Food and Agricultural Organization {FAO}.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/FISHERMAN-DAY.mp3