The Ministry of Agriculture receives a donation of seeds

The Ministry of Agriculture has received a donation of seeds to assist with its ongoing diversification thrust, dubbed Operation Green Sprout.

The seeds were handed over to Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, during a ceremony last week.

The donation came from the Canada-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Still Kickin, which procured the seeds from West Coast Seeds out of Canada.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, said West Coast Seeds has pledged to donate a large quantity of seeds to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assist local Farmers.

Minister Caesar noted that new varieties of vegetables can be produced from the seeds donated.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar