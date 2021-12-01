The Ministry of Agriculture receives another donation of seeds

The Ministry of Agriculture this week benefited from another donation of seeds, as part of efforts to rehabilitate the Agricultural Sector, following the devastation caused by the La Soufriere Volcanic eruption.

The seeds were donated by Bayer AG, at a cost of some 300-thousand dollars.

The Ministry also received donations of various types of vegetable seeds from Argentina, Brazil and Chile, under the technical coordination of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar, expressed thanks for the donation.

Meanwhile, IICA Director General, Manuel Otero said the Agency is pleased to provide support to the Ministry of Agriculture.