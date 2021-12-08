The Ministry of Agriculture to continue with the exportation of local livestock in the new year

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Local Livestock Farmers have been assured that the Ministry of Agriculture will continue with the export of livestock in the New Year.
The assurance came from Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, during last week’s virtual Budget Consultation.
Discussing the Ministry’s plans for the year ahead, Minister Caesar said there are many opportunities emerging in this sub-sector.
Minister Caesar outlined the potential which exists for the development of the livestock sector in the region.