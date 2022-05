The Ministry of Agriculture will embark on a project aimed at enhancing the Livestock Sector

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture will soon embark on a project aimed at enhancing the Livestock Sector with funding from the Caribbean Development Bank and the European Union.

The project entitled “the Food Safety Certification System for Livestock Production and Trade in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is being implemented as part of the EPA and CSME Standby facility for Capacity Building Projects.

Speaking at the official launching ceremony yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens McMillan said the project will be beneficial to Livestock Farmers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education will implement the other project dubbed National Standardization and Certification of Exportable Services Providers.

Education Minister, Curtis King said several persons will also benefit from this project.

