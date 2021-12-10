The Ministry of Culture is appealing to young Vincentians to join the Arts

The Ministry of Culture is appealing for more support for young Vincentians who wish to get involved in the Performing Arts.

Co-ordinator of the 2021 National Theatre Arts Festival, Sean Frederick, made the appeal, during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Frederick said young people need support from their parents and guardians to maximize their full potential in the Performing Arts.

Mr. Frederick also pointed out that there is a lot of potential to earn a living in the performing Arts.