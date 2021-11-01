The Ministry of Education adopts a phased approach to the re-opening of schools

A phased approach is being adopted by the Ministry of Education, as it moves towards the full re-opening of schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Some schools are open for full Face to Face classes from today, while others are utilizing a blended format.

Minister of Education Curtis King said the decision regarding the operation of schools was taken, in consultation with the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Education has advised parents and guardians to check with Principals for the individualized blended plan that details the protocols and specific days that their children are required to attend school onsite. Students are expected to be attired in their school uniform.

The Ministry said the recommended format for the operation of schools is based on the percentage of staff vaccinated and the enforcement of the health protocols in schools.

All staff entering the school compound are required to demonstrate proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test.

Staff are reminded that effective November 19, proof of vaccination will become mandatory to enter the school premises; save and except for those employees who are exempted from vaccination in accordance with Statutory Rules and Orders No. 28 of 2021

The Ministry is urging all stakeholders to engender the spirit of patriotism as the nation navigates through these difficult times.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Curtis King has highlighted the vital importance of moving gradually back to Face to Face teaching and learning.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Saturday, Minister King pointed out that online instruction has presented many challenges.

And Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Myccle Burke reiterated the importance of Face to Face engagement.