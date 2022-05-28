The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation speaks out on the recent acts of violence

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation has stated categorically that violence in any form should never be condoned and allowed to erode the principles and foundation upon which the society stands.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry said the reprehensible act that resulted in injury to the Principal of the Mountain View Adventist Academy on Wednesday 18th May, 2022 and the recent acts of violence, particularly against females, are symptomatic of declining societal norms, which the society is collectively responsible for upholding.

The Ministry says it stands in solidarity with school leaders, teachers and females nationwide, against such acts of cruelty, fully mindful of its role to create a more harmonious society and improve the circumstances of the people.

The Ministry also pointed out that to achieve this goal, all stakeholders must work collaboratively, understanding that mutual respect and trust are paramount to the effective execution of the teaching and learning exercise.

It reminded parents of their obligation to protect all children and to ensure that they are provided with a safe and nurturing environment.

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation says it will continue to act in accordance with the provisions of the Education Act and all other relevant legislation to safeguard the interest of all stakeholders.