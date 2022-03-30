The Ministry of Education continues to collate data on Covid-19 cases within the sector – NBC SVG

The Ministry of Education is continuing to collate data to determine how many Students, Teachers and other staff members in the Education Sector, contracted Covid 19.

That’s according to Minister of Education Curtis King, who was responding to a question in Parliament last week, from Parliamentary Representative for the Southern Grenadines, Terrance, Ollivierre, on the number of Covid -19 cases reported in schools.

Minister King said the Ministry is aware that quite a number persons in the sector contracted Covid-19. And, he provided data relative to Covid 19 cases for term one in the nation’s schools.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/KING-SCHOOL-NUMBERS.mp3

Minister King also outlined the procedures for testing for Covid-19 within the school system whenever a positive case was detected.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/SCHOOL-TESTING.mp3