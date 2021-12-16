The Ministry of Education continues to persevere despite the Covid-19 pandemic – NBC SVG

Minister of Education, Curtis King has appealed to stakeholders in the Education sector to redouble their efforts to ensure that the COVID19 Pandemic does not erode the achievements of the Education Revolution.

He made the appeal during the debate on the 2022 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure in Parliament.

Minister King said too much has been achieved thus far in the advancement of the nation’s education system to allow this work to be eroded by the Pandemic.

Minister King said the Ministry of Education is currently recruiting Teachers to replace those who were displaced, because they did not comply with the Covid-19 Public Health measures.