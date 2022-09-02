The Ministry of Education is said to be placing major emphasis on Early Childhood Education

The Ministry of Education is placing major emphasis on Early Childhood Education here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

This is according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke as he spoke on Wednesday’s edition of Round Table Talk.

He pointed out that the Ministry intends to increase the number of Early Childhood Institutions throughout the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/EARLY-CHILDHOOD.mp3

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Curtis King said there will be an expansion of tertiary education opportunities and training in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/TERTIARY-EXPANSION.mp3