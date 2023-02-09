The Ministry of Education will make certain revisions to the curriculum in the primary schools this year

Minister of Education, Hon. Curtis King says his ministry will be making some adjustments to the primary schools’ curriculum this year.

He outlined they will be examining the entire education system from the foundation level. He said following consultations with stakeholders in the primary education sector, they will then determine where the adjustments in the curriculum are to be made.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CURRICULUM-ADJUSTMENTS.mp3

He was speaking on matters relating to education on NBC ‘s Face to Face Programme on Wednesday.