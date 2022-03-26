The Ministry of Health continues to closely monitor travelers entering SVG – NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation in relation to visitors to St.Vincent and the Grenadines .

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache says this is important as travelers can bring new strains of COVID-19 to the country.

Dr.Keizer Beache says the Ministry of Health is continuing to see a steady decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases locally and in most Caribbean countries.

She however noted that they are continuing to pay close attention to the increase in cases in countries like the United Kingdom and China.

